Daryl Morey Has Perfect Reaction To Nuggets Starting Lineup

The NBA has officially begun hosting scrimmages inside the bubble in Orlando. On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets took on the Washington Wizards in their first game since March.

Denver unleashed an absurd starting lineup that featured Bol Bol, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee. It’s the tallest starting lineup in NBA history, as the five players combined for an average height just over 6-foot-10.

NBA fans are fascinated by this lineup and what it might be able to accomplish on the court. After all, it’s tough to imagine a team dominating the boards when Denver is rolling out five players that all have long wingspans.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey shared his thoughts on this unconventional lineup on Twitter. He shared a picture of Jack Black being tied down in the movie “Gulliver’s Travels.”

This is an obvious jab at Houston’s small-ball lineup.

Morey has gone all-in on the small-ball approach for the Rockets, which is why he traded away Clint Capela in a four-team deal that landed them Robert Covington.

Houston’s starting lineup currently consists of Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Russell Westbrook.

It’s possible that Denver and Houston meet in the playoffs. If that happens, the contrasting heights from the two teams will make for a “David vs. Goliath” matchup.