DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

A little over two weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks waived center DeMarcus Cousins. On Friday morning, the former All-Star found a new home in the NBA.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski just reported that Cousins is signing a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets.

“Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets today, sources tell ESPN. Denver has six games in the stretch, beginning vs. Memphis and Detroit on Friday and Sunday,” Wojnarowski announced on Twitter.

Cousins was productive in his brief stint with the Bucks, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Nuggets could certainly use that type of production for their upcoming stretch of games.

When the Bucks waived Cousins earlier this year, general manager Jon Horst said it was strictly because they wanted to have a flexible roster before the trade deadline. The team didn’t have any issues with Cousins away from the hardwood.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus,” Horst told ESPN.

The past few seasons have been tough for Cousins, who has bounced around from team to team. Hopefully, he can find his footing in the Mile High City.