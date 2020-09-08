Mike Malone’s Response To Patrick Beverley Question Is Going Viral

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of the more quiet, reserved guys in the entire league. His teammate Patrick Beverley, on the other hand, has never once shied away from sharing his opinion, which he did after last night’s big win against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Denver looked to have control of much of the game, but could never quite put the Clippers away in Game 3, after the two teams split the first two games. That was bad news down the stretch. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and company put the clamps down defensively in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 29-19 for a big 113-107 win.

After the game, Beverley took some major shots at Jokic, the Nuggets big man who team runs its unique offense through. “He presents the same thing (Dallas Mavericks star) Luka Doncic presents: a lot of flailing,” Beverley said. “He puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.”

When asked about the comments, Nuggets coach Mike Malone wasn’t impressed. “I don’t listen to Patrick Beverley a whole lot,” he responded. “If Kawhi Leonard was talking, I might listen.”

Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Clippers guard Patrick Beverley saying Nikola Jokic flails and flops: “I don’t really listen to what Patrick Beverley a whole lot.” pic.twitter.com/0z0wgxCmYI — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 8, 2020

Nikola Jokic had another impressive outing in game three, scoring 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting. He added 11 rebounds and eight assists on the day.

Unfortunately for Denver, he was overshadowed by the superstar combo of Leonard and George. The latter exploded for 32 points of his own on just 18 shots. The former had an incredible rejection of Jamal Murray, sending back a strong dunk attempt with just the final digit of his middle finger.

a middle finger block for Kawhi pic.twitter.com/O94843jYJN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 8, 2020

The block was one of the signature moments of these NBA playoffs so far. He added 23 points and 14 rebounds in Game 3.

Beverley, meanwhile, played 21 minutes, scoring seven points and adding four assists.

Game four of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets is set for Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

[Mark Medina]