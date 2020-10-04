George Karl Has A Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were one of the biggest surprises of the NBA’s 2020 postseason.

Denver made a run to the Western Conference Finals inside of the league’s bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Nuggets upset the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round before losing to the Lakers in five games.

Mike Malone’s team should return to prominence in 2020-21, especially if some of his younger players can make another leap. Michael Porter Jr. is one of those players.

Former NBA head coach George Karl has another idea, though. The former NBA coach has floated a blockbuster trade idea.

Karl would like to see Denver trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. He believes Holiday is the missing piece to a championship run. Karl said he would give up Porter Jr. to make it happen, too.

“There is talk of Jrue Holiday landing with the Clippers, Pacers and other contenders. But I told @Adam_Mares recently the Nuggets want this guy next to Jamal Murray!” he tweeted. “Even if they need to be bold and throw a MPJ into a trade to make it happen!!”

Holiday is arguably the most-underrated guard in the NBA. He would probably be great for Denver.

But are the Nuggets willing to give up Porter Jr. in order to make a deal happen? That seems unlikely.