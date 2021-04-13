Breaking: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Jamal Murray

Late in the Nuggets game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, Denver point guard Jamal Murray fell to the ground in pain after landing awkwardly on his left leg. On Tuesday morning, he received a devastating diagnosis.

According to Shams Charania, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on a non-contact play in Monday night’s game. He will be out indefinitely, per an official team release.

“Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The diagnosis confirms the Nuggets’ worse fear after Murray clutched at his left knee after driving to the basket late in Denver’s loss to the Warriors. The team’s star point guard writhed in pain on the ground before he was eventually helped up by staff. Murray declined to use a wheelchair and hopped off of the court, as the rest of the NBA wished him the best.

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2021

The torn ACL is the latest and most severe setback for Murray in what’s been a difficult year. The Denver star point guard has been hobbled by injuries throughout the regular season, but has still managed to make 48 starts for the Nuggets. In those appearances, Murray has averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists, both career-highs.

The impressive numbers for the 24-year-old point guard have built off of a breakout stretch during last year’s bubble playoffs. He averaged 31.6 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds and led Denver to the Western Conference Finals.

Losing Murray is a massive blow to the Nuggets who have hopes of a deep playoff run this season. With 18 games to go, Denver holds the fourth spot in the Western Conference, but will likely drop in the standings without their second best player on the court.