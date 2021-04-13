Jamal Murray Posts Message Following Torn ACL Diagnosis

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray saw his fifth NBA season end in painful fashion when he tore his left ACL on Monday night.

Murray suffered the injury late in last night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. Losing him is a major blow for a Nuggets team that is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference and had hopes for contending for an NBA Finals berth.

As Murray gears up for his eventual surgery and recovery, he’s projecting confidence and toughness to his fans. He delivered a message to them on Instagram tonight.

“Can take the dog out the fight..BUT YOU AINT EVER GON TAKE THE FIGHT OUT OF THE DOG,” he wrote.

At the time of his injury, Murray was averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per game. Both of those are career-highs.

In his absence, Monte Morris and rookie Facudo Campazzo could see their roles increased.