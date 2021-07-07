Jamal Murray Reveals What He Told ‘Suns In 4’ Fan

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Phoenix Suns in four games during the Western Conference Semifinals ending their 2021 postseason run. Without star point guard Jamal Murray on the floor, the Nuggets simply lacked the firepower to keep up with the much deeper Suns.

Murray is in the midst of recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered back in April, but he had time to pay a visit to a fan of Denver’s Western Conference Semifinals opponent this week.

The 24-year-old point guard traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona to meet up with Nick McKellar, a Denver-based Suns fan who went viral on social media for his involvement in a fight during the Nuggets-Suns series. After another patron wearing a Jamal Murray jersey tried to sucker punch him, McKellar hit back and sent the fan to the ground. As the Nuggets fan tried to leave, McKellar yelled “Suns in 4”, earning himself the support of the city of Phoenix.

Devin Booker connected with McKellar after the incident and gifted him tickets to a Western Conference Finals game. Now, even Murray has gone to introduce himself to the “Suns in 4” fan.

Nuggets fans weren’t exactly thrilled to see their franchise point guard interact a fan of the opposition. However, Murray took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain that he told McKellar to “keep that same energy” when he’s back on the court in Denver next season.

I said keep that same NRG when I’m playing next year — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) July 7, 2021

Murray clearly won’t forget what McKellar said and will be hungry for revenge when Denver returns to full strength next season.

Murray being on the floor for the Nuggets in the series against the Suns could’ve drastically changed the outcome. After his magical run in last year’s NBA Bubble Playoffs, the 24-year-old returned this season and showed drastic improvement. In 48 games, Murray averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting a career-high 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s possible the McKellar could’ve given him just the motivation he needs to take another leap before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

[Nick McKellar]