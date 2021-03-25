The Denver Nuggets made a huge splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Aaron Gordon in a deal with the Orlando Magic.

In order to land a player of Gordon’s caliber, the Nuggets had to give up Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick. Although this deal should help out the team in the long run, Jamal Murray is sad that he’ll have to see Harris play basketball elsewhere.

Shortly after ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced the deal between Denver and Orlando, Murray went on Twitter to share two frowning emojis.

Murray has been teammates with Harris since the 2016 season. They’ve built a lot of chemistry over the years, so it’s easy to understand why he’s upset about this trade.

😞😞 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 25, 2021

Unfortunately, the NBA is a business just like every other professional sports league. Murray’s reaction to the Nuggets’ trade shows how real the bonds are that these players form.

That being said, Murray will have the chance to build relationships with his new teammates in the very near future.

Gordon could play a major role in Denver’s championship push this season. Prior to the trade, he was averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

In addition to acquiring Gordon from the Magic, the Nuggets traded for JaVale McGee. It’s safe to say they’re all in for this season.