Look: Jokic Brothers, Marcus Morris Continue To Spar On Social Media

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris got into a fierce altercation on Monday night during a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. Now the beef between the two players has grown to include Jokic’s older brothers and Markieff’s twin brother, Marcus.

The fallout from Markieff Morris’ cheap foul on Jokic, and the reigning MVP’s subsequent shove of the Heat forward, began early on Tuesday morning. Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris took to Twitter to defend his brother and “take note” of the Jokic push.

The interaction took a bizarre turn when Nikola’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, created a Twitter account to respond to Marcus. The account’s first tweet threatened the Morris twin.

“You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers” Nikola’s older brothers wrote on Twitter.

That tweet caught the attention of Marcus Morris who recently got back onto social media to respond to Nemanja and Strahinja.

“You got the right ones believe that!” Morris wrote on Twitter, taking the threat from the Jokic brothers account in stride.

You got the right ones believe that! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

The Jokic brothers, wanting to have the last say, responded once again six minutes later.

I don’t believe…I know that! — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

To sum this all up, this has been one wild ride of an NBA Twitter story.

Nikola Jokic will likely face a suspension and/or fine for his involvement in Monday night’ altercation. However, a punishment for the reigning MVP won’t be the last fans hear of this incident.

The Nuggets will take on the Heat again in just a few weeks time on Nov. 29. Jokic and Markieff Morris will get the chance to go toe-to-toe once again and there’s surely going to be tension on the court that night in Miami.

Less than a month after that, Denver will travel to Los Angeles to take on Marcus Morris and the Clippers.

So, strap in NBA fans, because this beef is far from over.