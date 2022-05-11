Look: Nikola Jokic's MVP Acceptance Is Going Viral

DENVER, CO - JUNE 11: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets accepts congratulations from his brothers after being awarded the 2021 NBA MVP award before Game Three of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic officially received his second straight NBA MVP award on Wednesday night. Fans watching the Denver Nuggets star accept the award got a glimpse of his home life.

The big man received the hardware while in Serbia and conducted a celebratory interview from his horse stable.

As captured by the Nuggets' Twitter page, team staffers surprised and serenaded Jokic as he rode up to the stable.

During the TNT interview, Jokic joked about the legacy this award helps him enshrine.

"When I'm old, fat, and grumpy, hopefully I will remember it and tell my kids, 'Back in the days, I was really good playing basketball.'"

He also playfully confirmed that TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal is not among the five centers to win back-to-back MVPs.

Courtesy of Bleacher Report, Jokic received 65 of 100 first-place votes, with 26 going to Joel Embiid and nine to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two people who placed Jokic fourth on their ballot have some explaining to do.

Jokic finished the 2021-22 season with 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nuggets. Though the race sparked a wide range of opinions, he ultimately pulled ahead of two other strong candidates.