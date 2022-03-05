DeMarcus Cousins turned back the clock on Friday night, leading the Denver Nuggets to a victory over the Houston Rockets. The former All-Star center was sensational, dropping a season-high 31 points.

Believe it or not, this is Cousins’ first 30-point game since 2018. To be fair, that’s because he has dealt with so many injuries over the past four years.

After the game was over, Cousins expressed his appreciation for his coaches and teammates in Denver.

“I play the game the right way,” Cousins said, via ESPN. “It was very satisfying and it’s even better when you have a coach that believes in you, an organization that believes in you and teammates that have your back. That’s all I’ve been searching for on this journey. I’ve found that right now and like I said earlier, I’m going to leave everything on the floor.”

DeMarcus Cousins tonight: 31 points

72% FG

9 rebounds

3 steals Boogie’s first 30-point game since 2018. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNlVHf1jNi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 5, 2022

The scene in the locker room was pretty great, as Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gave the game ball to Cousins.

Check it out:

What a moment between Michael Malone and DeMarcus Cousins.pic.twitter.com/wlXstCHAat — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 5, 2022

As you’d expect, the NBA world was so happy to see Cousins playing at an elite level once again.

Here are some reactions to his performance:

DeMarcus Cousins exits to a loud ovation from Nuggets fans after dropping a season-high 31 points 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/8pZWZIqakO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2022

I'm proud of DeMarcus Cousins, bro. I don't think he gets enough credit for how HARD he has fought to stay in the NBA. He never allows injuries, his past, or team changes to hurt his confidence. That's why I'll always root for him to win. ✊🏾💯 — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) March 5, 2022

I’m going to talk so loudly about DeMarcus Cousins tonight. — Swipa (@SwipaCam) March 5, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins has saved the Nuggets' bench over the last few weeks. Tonight, he's saving Denver's starters. 14 points, 6 rebounds for Cousins at the half. He's been Denver's second-most important player since he originally signed over a month ago. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 5, 2022

Cousins is averaging 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Nuggets this season.

We’ll see if Cousins can have another great performance tomorrow night when the Nuggets face the red-hot Pelicans.