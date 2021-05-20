The NBA’s race for the 2020-21 MVP award is officially down to three players. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry are this year’s finalists, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Jokic is the favorite to win it this year. For good reason, too. He dropped 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game during the regular season. He didn’t miss any games, and somehow managed to guide the Nuggets to a third-place finish in the Western Conference without Jamal Murray by his side. Murray went down with a season-ending injury on Apr. 12, and missed Denver’s final 18 games.

Curry, meanwhile, has come roaring into the MVP conversation. Believe it or not, this was probably Curry’s best season ever (yes, even better than his MVP season in 2014-15). Even LeBron James thinks the Warriors star deserves to win this year’s MVP award.

Embiid is probably running third a decent distance behind Curry and Jokic. But it was still a terrific year for the Sixers‘ big man, who averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season, all while leading Philly to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The MVP award has always been a hotly debated topic. Does it truly measure a player’s value to a team? Do wins factor into a voter’s decision? The standards change on a yearly basis.

This year, there’s no question Nikola Jokic deserves the award. He was simply outstanding and remained consistent all season long. But Steph Curry’s recent surge could persuade voters to lean his way.

The NBA will announce the MVP winner at some point during the month of June. Which player do you think should win this year’s award?