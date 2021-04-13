On Monday night, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffered what appeared to be a very serious injury against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, the team received a devastating update on Murray this Tuesday.

NBA insider Shams Charania was first to report the news that Murray suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. This diagnosis is exactly what the coaching staff feared when he went down in the final minute of last night’s game.

Murray was having a great season with the Nuggets, averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets will be down their best guard for the rest of this season, which will obviously affect their chances of winning a title. However, that seems to be the least of their concerns right now.

Devastating, season-ending injury for Jamal Murray, who emerged as a superstar in the NBA bubble last summer and has worked diligently in his career to be a lead guard who is respected by his teammates and coaches. https://t.co/B9QqZ6tdoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2021

Ever since Murray went down in pain last night, the NBA world has been sending its thoughts and prayers his way.

Donovan Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins both sent sincere messages to Murray on Twitter.

Prayers up to @BeMore27 wishing you a speedy recovery bro! — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) April 13, 2021

A timetable for Murray’s return isn’t available at this time. Denver will most likely have an update on its star guard after he undergoes surgery.

Murray should be able to return to the hardwood for the 2021-22 season. He might have to miss additional time though depending on how his rehab goes.

Hopefully, we’ll see Murray back on the court and better than ever next season.