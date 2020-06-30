NBA Team Closes Its Facility Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

NBA teams don’t start heading to Orlando for the league restart until next week. We’ve already seen some serious hiccups in the run-up to that highly-anticipated move.

Some teams have had a number of new positive tests, after the first bunch from league testing last week. The Brooklyn Nets have been particularly impacted, with two of the team’s better players—Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan—testing positive in recent days. That is far from the only team dealing with this situation though.

The Denver Nuggets, one of the major contenders in the Western Conference, have also seen a rash of new tests, which have set the team back in the days leading up to the trip to Orlando. The team had a pair of positive tests among the 35 people set to travel in the initial round. After a third positive test, the organization has elected to shut down the team practice facility.

ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the facility could reopen later this week, depending on the results of ongoing testing. Right now, players are permitted to participate in “controlled, socially distanced workouts with coaches in the facility,” per the report. The team is scheduled to leave the Denver area on July 7.

Those positive tests don’t include Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who contracted COVID-19 while in his native Serbia. He is luckily asymptomatic, per reports.

NBA teams will travel to Orlando between July 7-9, and training camp is scheduled to begin on July 11. The first games of the NBA restart are scheduled for July 30.

There are plenty of concerns over the NBA’s plan, which isn’t a true “bubble” as was first outlined. While NBA personnel will be confined to the Disney campus, many of those who work at the facilities will be coming and going. With cases spiking in Orange County, Fla. in recent weeks, that is a significant concern.

Hopefully the NBA can have this restart go off without a hitch, but there are significant obstacles to overcome.

