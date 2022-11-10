NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week.
According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers.
A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room and discovered the missing property.
"Among the items stolen were money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible, an Indianapolis Police spokeswoman said," wrote the Post's Mike Singer.
Despite the theft, Porter was unaffected on the court on Wednesday. He scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting in 36 minutes while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists in the Nuggets' 122-119 win.
The fifth-year pro is averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game so far this season for a Denver team that is off to an 8-3 start.