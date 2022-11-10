NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

DENVER, CO - APRIL 23: The arena is ready for action as the Golden State Warriors prepare to face the Denver Nuggets during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 23, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week.

According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers.

A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room and discovered the missing property.

"Among the items stolen were money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible, an Indianapolis Police spokeswoman said," wrote the Post's Mike Singer.

Despite the theft, Porter was unaffected on the court on Wednesday. He scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting in 36 minutes while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists in the Nuggets' 122-119 win.

The fifth-year pro is averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game so far this season for a Denver team that is off to an 8-3 start.