On Tuesday night, the NBA announced Nikola Jokic is this season’s MVP award winner.

Jokic didn’t just win the award, though. He dominated in first-place votes, receiving 91 of the 100. Stephen Curry finished second in first-place votes, though Joel Embiid edged him out in total points to finish second in the final MVP voting result.

The Jokic news is significant for several reasons. First, he’s the lowest draft pick (No. 41 overall) to ever win the award. Second, he’s the first-ever Denver Nugget to be named MVP.

Jokic found out he’s this season’s MVP on Tuesday. He got a call from Mr. Adam Silver himself. Take a look at his reaction in the video below.

And here’s a look at the final MVP voting results. Jokic is followed by Embiid, Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul.

MVP voting results pic.twitter.com/UdKMxQjtiN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 8, 2021

Did the NBA MVP voters get it right? Most basketball fans appear to be pleased with the outcome.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the final MVP results below.

Congrats to the Modern Day Larry Bird for winning this year MVP. The @nuggets have something beyond SPECIAL in Jokic and the Franchise is great hands for a long time. 🏆🔥🔥 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 8, 2021

7,846,000,00 people in the world.

332,278,200 live in the USA.

6,963,794 live in Serbia.

450 play in the NBA.

30 are NBA all stars.

1 person is MVP. Nikola Jokic is one of 7,846,000,000 on this globe. He’s the best basketball player in the world. The Joker. 👊🏻👊🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) June 8, 2021

Nikola Jokic was the favorite to win this year’s MVP award early on in the 2020-21 season. No one really came close to surpassing him.

Curry made a late push, though. He was terrific down the stretch of the regular season, but Jokic was the more consistent player.

The fact the MVP voting finished with Jokic first and Embiid means NBA big men aren’t dead just yet. Embiid led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. Jokic and the Nuggets finished third in the West.