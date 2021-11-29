The Denver Nuggets are taking a long-term approach with their young potential star, Michael Porter Jr.

According to a report, Porter will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. He’s expected to undergo back surgery.

While this is a significant setback for the young forward, the Nuggets are taking a long-term approach here. They don’t want to risk further injury and would rather Porter be 100 percent in coming years.

Regardless, this is a pretty big blow for both the Nuggets and Porter, who’s dealt with a number of concerning injuries throughout his basketball career.