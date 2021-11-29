The Denver Nuggets are taking a long-term approach with their young potential star, Michael Porter Jr.
According to a report, Porter will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. He’s expected to undergo back surgery.
While this is a significant setback for the young forward, the Nuggets are taking a long-term approach here. They don’t want to risk further injury and would rather Porter be 100 percent in coming years.
Regardless, this is a pretty big blow for both the Nuggets and Porter, who’s dealt with a number of concerning injuries throughout his basketball career.
“Sources: Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery. Tough blow, but with Porter’s five-year extension kicking in next season, he and the Nuggets take big-picture approach to his health,” reports NBA insider Shams Charania.
Sources: Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery. Tough blow, but with Porter’s five-year extension kicking in next season, he and the Nuggets take big-picture approach to his health.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2021
This is starting to get worrisome for the Denver Nuggets.
Michael Porter Jr. has already underwent back surgery earlier in his career. Back problems continue to bother him.
“Damn. Having so many back surgeries before 25 ain’t a good sign. Hopefully he can bounce back stronger,” a fan said.
This is also a disaster for Denver which signed Michael Porter Jr. to a major extension.
“What a dumb and unnecessary extension,” said a fan.
“There’s been a robbery in Denver,” another commented.
Clearly something was bothering MPJ this season.
9.9 PPG
35.9 FG%
20.8 3P%
55.6 FT%
His 5-year, $173M contract kicks in next season. pic.twitter.com/luOxd2rS0B
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 29, 2021
Let’s hope Michael Porter Jr. can get back on the court for the Nuggets during the 2022-23 season. Until then, it’s fair to question Denver’s decision to offer him an extension.
The Nuggets battle the Miami Heat on Monday Night.