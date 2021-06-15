New Video Of Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Is Going Viral

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic may be the star of his family, but the NBA MVP’s brothers have made a name for themselves recently.

Jokic’s older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, were in Denver this week to watch him claim the MVP award and face the Utah Jazz in the playoffs. Both men are large and rather intimidating.

Thanks to a couple of fans seated nearby, we now have footage of the two brothers getting heated during Game 4 the other night. Their brother, who was ultimately ejected from the game, got into it with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker right in front of where the siblings were seated.

As you can see, they were not amused.

We would definitely not want to tangle with either of these dudes. It is probably good for Booker that there was security and several rows of people between him and the Jokic boys.

Otherwise, we might have wound up with a whole family affair on the floor of the Ball Arena.