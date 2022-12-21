Nikola Jokic Has Blunt Message For NBA Players After His Outfit Went Viral

Nikola Jokic looked sharp on and off the court on Tuesday night.

The Denver Nuggets superstar big man turned some heads with his choice of suit as a pregame outfit and turned in his second-straight triple-double (13 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists) in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the win, TNT's Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley praised Jokic for his fresh off-court attire. That's when the two-time MVP dropped a blunt take on current NBA fashion.

"To be honest, I started doing this this season. I think it's one way to represent yourself," Jokic said of wearing a suit. "I just don’t like how the guys are dressing up for the games. Wearing a suit means business, it means that I’m here to do my job.”

Sounds like Jokic would have been a fan of the NBA's strict dress code, which has been loosened in recent years.

Wonder if he'll take some ribbing from teammates for this opinion. Then again, as long as Jokic keeps putting up eye-popping numbers, he's probably going to be accepted no matter what he wears before games.