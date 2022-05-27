Nikola Jokic Reportedly Makes Decision On Future With Nuggets

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 18: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on March 18, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Nuggets defeat the Celtics 114-105. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets fans wont have to worry about Nikola Jokic leaving for another team anytime soon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the reigning two-time MVP plans on signing a supermax contract extension.

Charania reports that Jokic "reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver in recent days." The All-Star center is eligible to receive a $260 million extension from the Nuggets.

Jokic was truly unstoppable this season, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets were unable to advance past the first round of the playoffs, but to be fair, they ran into the Golden State Warriors.

With Jokic committed to Denver for the foreseeable future, the front office can put all its chips to the center of the table and try to build a championship roster around him.

Of course, it's possible the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. catapults the Nuggets into title contenders.

Last time the Nuggets had Jokic and Murray on the floor together for the playoffs, they made the Western Conference Finals.