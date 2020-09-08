Nuggets Announce Injury Update For C Nikola Jokic Before Game 3

A sprained wrist will not keep Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic out of tonight’s crucial Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic is officially active for tonight’s game after originally being listed as questionable following the Game 2 win. The Serbian standout produced 27 points and 18 rebounds in that contest.

He also accounted for an incredible post-game quote.

“I’m patient because I cannot really run fast. That’s my only option.” 😂 – Jokic on his offensive game pic.twitter.com/Mc1tLV4p6y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2020

Considering Jokic appeared to hurt himself in the first quarter of Game 2 and his play wasn’t affected, it’s not surprising that he’ll be out there tonight.

Denver All-Star Nikola Jokic (wrist) will be active for Game 3 vs. Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 7, 2020

Both Western Conference second round series are tied at one game apiece. The Los Angeles Lakers evened up their best-of-seven battle with the Houston Rockets with a win in Game 2 last night.

The Nuggets and Clippers will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.