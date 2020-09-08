The Spun

Nuggets Announce Injury Update For C Nikola Jokic Before Game 3

Denver Nuggets NBA star Nikola Jokic dribbling the basketball.DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on February 26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A sprained wrist will not keep Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic out of tonight’s crucial Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic is officially active for tonight’s game after originally being listed as questionable following the Game 2 win. The Serbian standout produced 27 points and 18 rebounds in that contest.

He also accounted for an incredible post-game quote.

Considering Jokic appeared to hurt himself in the first quarter of Game 2 and his play wasn’t affected, it’s not surprising that he’ll be out there tonight.

Both Western Conference second round series are tied at one game apiece. The Los Angeles Lakers evened up their best-of-seven battle with the Houston Rockets with a win in Game 2 last night.

The Nuggets and Clippers will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.


