Nuggets Fans Are Furious With Nick Wright’s Comment Today

Don’t let his name fool you: Nick Wright isn’t always right when it comes to his NBA takes.

On Thursday morning, Wright unleashed a wild take on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Wright said on First Things First that Jokic would be one of the worst MVPs in league history if he wins the award later this year.

“The MVP having to be awarded in some hallway somewhere because he’s not playing in round two ain’t great,” Wright said. “When you look at the list of MVPs in league history, I say this with respect to Jokic, historically speaking, he’d be the worst one we’ve had in 35 years.”

Instead of giving the award to Jokic, Wright would rather see it go to Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.

“Chris Paul wouldn’t be [one of the worst MVPs]. Chris Paul is an all-time great player. Nikola Jokic is having a great season and is a very good player.”

Nick Wright on Nikola Jokic winning MVP: "Historically speaking, he would be the worst one we've had in 35 years." @getnickwright 🤡 pic.twitter.com/MnkG3NWlwZ — Nuggets Fans Only⛏ (@NuggetsFansOnly) May 6, 2021

There’s just no defending this take from Wright. The MVP isn’t supposed to be awarded to the most popular player in the league.

Jokic might not be as recognizable as Steph Curry or LeBron James, but there’s no denying that he’s been incredible this season. He’s currently averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists per game.

As you’d expect, Wright received a lot of backlash for his take on Jokic. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray chimed in on this topic, tweeting “Nick Wrong lol.”

Nick Wrong lol — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 6, 2021

Even FS1 analyst Chris Broussard disagreed with Wright’s comments about Paul deserving MVP over Jokic, saying “Can we stop this.”

Regardless of all the criticism he’s receiving on social media, Wright probably won’t change his stance on this topic.

Do you think Nikola Jokic deserves to win the MVP award this season?