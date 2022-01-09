Nuggets, Pistons Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

We’ve got an NBA trade to report on the final regular season NFL Sunday of the 2021 season. The Pistons and Nuggets have made a deal.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver is sending young forward Bol Bol to the Motor City in exchange for veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.

The motivation for this deal seems simple. Bol is a high-upside player for the Pistons to take a shot on, and by taking on McGruder, the Nuggets secure a draft asset.

Nuggets are acquiring a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn in Bol deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/T2ODjTNErm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

Bol is averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14 games this season. A 2019 second-round pick of the Miami Heat, Bol is 7-foot-2 and still only 22 years old, so he’s worth a flier for the Pistons.

McGruder, 30, appeared in 33 games for Detroit over the last two seasons, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per outing while shooting 35.6% from three-point range.

It’s unclear if the Nuggets will have any use for him, or if they’ll simply waive McGruder once the trade is processed.