Nuggets, Pistons Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

A general view of the Denver Nuggets arena.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 01: A general view of the arena as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 1, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets 113-98. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

We’ve got an NBA trade to report on the final regular season NFL Sunday of the 2021 season. The Pistons and Nuggets have made a deal.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver is sending young forward Bol Bol to the Motor City in exchange for veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.

The motivation for this deal seems simple. Bol is a high-upside player for the Pistons to take a shot on, and by taking on McGruder, the Nuggets secure a draft asset.

Bol is averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14 games this season. A 2019 second-round pick of the Miami Heat, Bol is 7-foot-2 and still only 22 years old, so he’s worth a flier for the Pistons.

McGruder, 30, appeared in 33 games for Detroit over the last two seasons, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per outing while shooting 35.6% from three-point range.

It’s unclear if the Nuggets will have any use for him, or if they’ll simply waive McGruder once the trade is processed.

