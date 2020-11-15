Nuggets Reportedly Emerging For Possible Blockbuster Trade

After reaching the Western Conference Finals this past season, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to build on their success with a big trade in the offseason.

According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, the Nuggets are considered “a strong threat” to make a trade for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday. The 30-year-old guard has been enjoying some of the best basketball of his entire career over the past three years.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Pelicans in the 2019-20 season. But the Pelicans are looking to get younger as they build around Zion Williamson, and Holiday could be the trading piece they need to rebuild more effectively.

The Nuggets are not a perfect team, but they are stacked with young talent that could be moved for a former All-Star like Jrue Holiday. Gary Harris, Monte Morris and Bol Bol could all be moved or packaged into a deal.

Jrue Holiday continues to generate significant league-wide interest, with several teams attempting to get into the top-ten to acquire a pick needed to deal for Holiday. Several team execs say the Nuggets, armed with young talent to trade, are a strong threat. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 15, 2020

The 2020-21 offseason will mark the first for general manager Calvin Booth. He took over in July for Artūras Karnišovas, after the Nuggets were already 19 games over .500.

To really put his stamp on this team, Booth can bring in just one or two pieces via trade to complete the puzzle and get the Nuggets back in deep playoff runs.

Will Jrue Holiday be a good fit for the Denver Nuggets? Can they get back to the Conference Finals next year?