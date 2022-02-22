Nuggets Reportedly Make Decision On DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is getting another chance to revive his NBA career, courtesy of the Denver Nuggets.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets are signing Cousins to a “rest-of-season contract.” The deal should be complete within a few days. Denver clearly believes in the veteran forward, who’s bounced around the NBA these past few years.

“Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days,” Shams tweeted. “Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone.”