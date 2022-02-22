Nuggets Reportedly Make Decision On DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is getting another chance to revive his NBA career, courtesy of the Denver Nuggets.
Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets are signing Cousins to a “rest-of-season contract.” The deal should be complete within a few days. Denver clearly believes in the veteran forward, who’s bounced around the NBA these past few years.
“Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days,” Shams tweeted. “Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone.”
Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2022
DeMarcus Cousins has played for a number of teams in the past few years. He spent some time with the Houston Rockets and then Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020-21 season. This year he started out with the Milwaukee Bucks and now will finish out the season with the Denver Nuggets.
This season, Cousins is averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He’s starting to become a reliable forward off the bench, and the Nuggets clearly have a use for him the rest of this season.
The Nuggets, meanwhile, are 33-25 this season, good for sixth place in the Western Conference. They hold a 2.5-game lead over the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves.
Denver gets back to work from All-Star Weekend this Thursday against the Kings.