Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Appears To Have Lost A Lot Of Weight

While some people may have found it hard to stay in shape during quarantine, Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic appears to have had no problem doing so.

In fact, Jokic went beyond just maintaining the fitness he had when the NBA season was halted three months ago. In a new video, Jokic shows off stunning weight loss.

Part of Jokic’s appeal is how good of a player he is while not looking like an elite athlete. His physique is often described as “doughy” or “soft” and his official NBA profile lists him at 7-foot, 284 pounds.

However, Jokic looks significantly slimmer in this video, provided by Bojan Brezovac.

Jokic looks like he's been putting in work 💪 (via @Breza89)pic.twitter.com/2dIYUKXNi0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2020

While we’re not sure just how much weight Jokic lost, a subsequent tweet from Brezovac reads “Jokic at minus 20 kg.” Twenty kilograms is equivalent to 44 pounds.

Jokic sa minus 20 kg pic.twitter.com/ASm5y6Ibgr — Bojan Brezovac (@Breza89) June 11, 2020

We’ll soon get a chance to see if Jokic’s new build will help his game on the court. The NBA season is set to restart next month in Orlando, and the Nuggets are one of the 22 teams resuming play.

Led by Jokic’s 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, Denver was 43-22 when the season stopped. The Nuggets are currently in third place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of fourth-place Utah and 1.5 games behind the second-place Los Angeles Clippers.