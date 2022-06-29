Nuggets, Wizards Agree To Trade: Fans React

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the arena as the New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 21, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Pelicans 117-97. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards agreed to a notable trade this Wednesday that involves four veteran players.

Denver has traded Will Barton and Monte Morris to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Several analysts and fans have pointed out this move gives the Nuggets financial flexibility. That's because they're moving on from Morris, who still has two years left on his $27 million deal. It also gives the team a reliable defensive player in Caldwell-Pope.

"Nuggets save some money here, clearing the $9.6 million owed to Morris next season as both KCP and Smith are expiring contracts," Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation tweeted. "Nuggets save some this season as well, Washington gets some pieces that can help them but at a higher cost."

It's worth noting that Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will have no trouble figuring out how to properly utilize Barton and Morris because he worked with them in Denver.

Unseld was an assistant coach for the Nuggets from 2015-2021.

"The Wizards are on the verge of adding a quality starting point guard (Morris), who also happens to be on a team-friendly contract, and a creative offensive player, Will Barton," Josh Robbins of The Athletic said. "Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. also worked as a Denver assistant coach with Morris and Barton on the team."

With this trade, the Nuggets are officially opening up minutes for Bones Hyland. He averaged 10.1 points per game this past season.

At first glance, it seems like the Wizards won this trade. However, this deal could really benefit the Nuggets in the long run.

The Nuggets have cleared future cap space while expanding Hyland's role with the squad. That could pay major dividends next season.