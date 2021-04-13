Stephen Curry Reacts To The Jamal Murray Injury News

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray’s season is over. The 24-year-old guard suffered a torn left ACL late in last night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Murray’s injury is a massive blow for a Denver team that has hopes of challenging for the Western Conference title. In 48 games this season, the former No. 7 overall pick was averaging career-highs in points (21.2) and assists (4.8) per game.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who scored 53 points in last night’s 116-107 win over the Nuggets, offered his best wishes to Murray on Twitter this morning, imploring the young standout to “Come back stronger.”

We wouldn’t doubt Murray will make it back stronger than ever, given his age, skillset and competitive fire. However, while he rehabs, the Nuggets are going to try and figure some things out to remain a contender in the West.

Denver still has MVP candidate Nikola Jokić as its centerpiece, along with third-year pro Michael Porter Jr., who will likely become the Nuggets’ second option with Murray out. Veterans Will Barton and Monte Morris will also be asked to step up.

Currently, the Nuggets are 34-20 and in fourth place in the West. We’ll see if they have what it takes to stick around without their best perimeter player.