Video: Jamal Murray Just Made The Best Play Of 2020 NBA Playoffs

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets entered Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz staring elimination in the face.

After falling down 3-1 in the series, the Nuggets needed a big effort from their best players. Star big man Nikola Jokic answered the bell early on, with 21 points in the first quarter.

However, after Jokic cooled off in the second quarter, the Nuggets faced a nine-point deficit at the half. Then it was time for Jamal Murray to take over.

The star Denver point guard went to work, scoring 17 points in the third quarter. He willed his team back into the game and injected life into the team with a ridiculous layup near the end of the third quarter.

Murray drove to the hoop and pulled out a 360-layup.

Check it out.

MY GOD JAMAL MURRAY pic.twitter.com/uwAWLA0hKh — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) August 26, 2020

At one point, Denver trailed by 15 points in the third quarter. After Murray turned it on, though, the Nuggets ended the third quarter down by just four points.

So far in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets have taken control and have their first lead since the beginning stages of the second quarter.

Denver needs to win-out in the series if they want to advance. After entering the series as the favorites, the Nuggets haven’t lived up to the hype.

Can they hang on and keep the series rolling along? The next few minutes will decide.