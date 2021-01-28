Watch: Nikola Jokic Throws The Coolest Pass Of The Season

With the Super Bowl coming up, Nikola Jokic did his best Patrick Mahomes/Tom Brady impression on Wednesday night.

The Denver Nuggets star showed off his throwing arm in pretty impressive fashion on Wednesday evening.

Jokic, a frontrunner for the NBA MVP award this season, threw a sick full-court pass against the Miami Heat.

Check this out:

Jokic looking like a QB1 😮 pic.twitter.com/sGeWbkvGMS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2021

That’s just a ridiculous pass from the ultra-talented big man.

Jokic is coming off arguably the best week of his season. The Denver Nuggets star was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading his team to three straight wins. Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

The Nuggets star has a 30.79, which ranks No. 1 in the NBA.

Denver is 10-7 on the season. The Nuggets are coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2020. Denver upset the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference semifinals, winning three straight games after trailing in the series, 3-1.

The Nuggets weren’t much of a match for the Lakers, in the Western Conference Finals, though, losing to the eventual champions in five games. Jokic and Co. will look to make an even deeper run later this season.