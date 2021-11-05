On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report involving two former star athletes.

According to Charania, former All-Star point guard Deron Williams will be part of the undercard for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight that’ll take place on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena. As for his opponent, it’s possible that he’ll square off with future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore.

“Former All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard bout on Dec. 18. Frank Gore — third on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list — is a potential opponent for Williams,” Charania tweeted on Friday.

This seems like an odd pairing for a fight, but it wouldn’t be the first time we saw a former NFL star step in the ring this year. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson made his boxing debut this past June against Brian Maxwell.

NBA-Boxing world crossover, per sources: Former All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard bout on Dec. 18. Frank Gore — third on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list — is a potential opponent for Williams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2021

Nothing is official yet between Gore and Williams, but it’s interesting that Gore would consider agreeing to this fight at this stage in the year.

Although it doesn’t appear that NFL teams are interested in his services at this time, he’d most likely have to change his workout routine for this bout.

Only time will tell if Gore agrees to this fight with Williams. Make no mistake, though, it would be must-see TV.