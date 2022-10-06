Details Emerging From Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Fight

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A physical altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole reportedly unfolded during Wednesday's practice.

According to The Athletic, the Warriors are considering disciplinary action toward Green after he hit Poole.

"When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly," the report stated. "Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said."

According to The Athletic, Green and Poole "are known to regularly get into verbal arguments." However, this incident crossed a line in the team's view.

Golden State is coming off an NBA championship, the fourth Green has earned with the franchise. The Warriors are two weeks away from commencing their title defense when beginning the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.

Depending on the severity of Golden State's punishment, this troubling scene could take Green out of action for the season-opener.