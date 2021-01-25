Details Emerging From NBA’s Plan For All-Star Game

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect the United States, the NBA is making contingency plans for the annual All-Star game.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA are discussing having the All-Star game in March. As for a location, the city of Atlanta is under consideration.

Additionally, the discussions for the NBA All-Star Game also include some additional support. Namely, COVID-19 relief and HBCUs.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana was supposed to be the venue for the NBA All-Star Game. But everything is up in the air right now. The state of Indiana has been averaging several thousand new cases a day since October.

ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA are discussing scenarios to still hold an All-Star game in March. One site under discussion is Atlanta, home of Turner Sports. That idea includes providing support for HBCU’s and COVID-19 relief. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 25, 2021

The 2020-21 NBA season has already been forced to make some changes due to the ongoing pandemic. Dozens of games have been postponed because of COVID-19, and dozens more players have been forced to miss games.

Last year’s All-Star game had an equally somber tone. It took place just a few weeks after the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Team Giannis wore No. 24 jerseys to honor Kobe, while Team LeBron wore No. 2 jerseys to honor Gianna.

No doubt the NBA will have something planned to pay tribute to the many people who have lost their lives during the unprecedented pandemic.

What are you looking forward to most at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game?