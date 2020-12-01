Blake Griffin Has Brutally Honest Comment On Trade Rumors

The Detroit Pistons acquired Blake Griffin via trade nearly three years ago. Now, the star forward is the subject of more trade rumors.

The Pistons have had an interesting few weeks during the NBA’s condensed offseason. The team has made plenty of moves, and there are whispers that dealing Griffin could be something they do in the future.

In case you’re wondering how Griffin is handling these rumors, they don’t seem to be affecting him that much, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering he’s been in the league more than a decade.

Blake Griffin on trade speculation: "I’ve been doing this for too long for that to bother me… I didn’t spend a lot of time listening to it, didn’t pay attention to." — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 1, 2020

Griffin, who missed much of the 2019-20 season with knee problems, is under contract through 2022.

Considering he averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 75 games just two years ago, there’s reason to believe Griffin can still be quite effective, provided he’s healthy. This would make him an attractive trade candidate for a contending team.

If the Pistons do wind up executing a Griffin trade, they will be able to recoup some assets to put toward a much-needed rebuild.