NBA Insider Reveals Details Of Blake Griffin’s Release From Pistons

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin is a free agent after agreeing to terms with the Detroit Pistons for a contract buyout.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Griffin gave up a pretty penny to leave Detroit. Per the report, his contract buyout included giving back $13.3 million out of the $75 million he was owed through the 2021-22 season.

Not a lot of people would give back $13 million just to leave a place of business. But this was apparently a special circumstance.

Reports had circulated for a while that Griffin was unhappy with his situation in Detroit. He stopped playing several weeks back in order to come to an agreement on a buyout.

But Griffin is now poised to land on his feet.

Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021

Shams Charania also noted that the 24-13 Brooklyn Nets are “the leaders” to sign Blake Griffin once he clears waivers this coming Sunday.

Griffin is a far cry from what he was two seasons ago, but he can offer some quality depth to a team – especially one in contention for a title.

At 31 years of age and with tons of injuries on his body, Griffin may not have many more opportunities to go to the NBA Finals. The Brooklyn Nets would be a good place to try and win one, especially with how they’re playing this year.

Where do you think Blake Griffin will end up?

