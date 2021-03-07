Breaking: Blake Griffin Reportedly Decides On His Next Team

Newly-minted free agent Blake Griffin has reportedly decided which team he’ll be signing with to finish out the 2020-21 season.

Not surprisingly, Griffin will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This decision further solidifies the Nets as the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

In Brooklyn, Griffin will join a team that is 24-13 overall and just one-half game behind Philadelphia for the top seed in the East. He’ll also link up with the Nets’ vaunted “Big Three” of Kyrie, KD and James Harden.

Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

Injuries have sapped Griffin of the athleticism that made him a six-time All-Star. This season, he averaged just 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for Detroit.

However, there’s hope that with the added motivation of joining a contender and being utilized in a less-prominent role, Griffin can have a positive impact for his new team down the stretch.

Brooklyn certainly seems to think he will.