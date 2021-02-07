Breaking: Pistons Are Finalizing A Derrick Rose Trade

The Derrick Rose trade that has been rumored for the last several days is on the verge of getting done, according to the latest reports.

Per James Edwards and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are sending Rose to the New York Knicks in exchange for young guard Dennis Smith Jr. and unspecified draft compensation. This will be Rose’s second stint with the Knicks.

In his first, he produced 18.0 points and 4.7 assists per game in 64 starts during the 2016-17 season. This time in New York, Rose will be reunited once again with Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau coached the 32-year-old point guard for five seasons in Chicago and parts of two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rose averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists while shooting a career-high 49 percent from the field for the lowly Pistons.

It will be interesting to see how his addition affects the Knicks’ backcourt, as the team has been rolling with veteran Elfrid Payton as its starter with rookie first-round pick Immanuel Quickley getting the rest of the minutes.

Smith Jr., who was acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis deal two years ago, was buried in New York this year, appearing in only three games. He’ll now get a chance to jumpstart his career in Motown.