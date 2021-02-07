NBA World Reacts To The Derrick Rose Trade News

It might be Super Bowl Sunday, but the NBA world isn’t getting left out of the news cycle.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a Derrick Rose trade. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick is reportedly being traded to the New York Knicks.

Rose is reportedly being traded in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation.

“Rose and the Pistons agreed a trade is best for both sides, sources say, clearing way for Detroit and New York to work toward agreement. Rose is on track to reunite with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021

Rose, 32, is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He is in his second season with the Pistons after spending 2016-19 with the Knicks, Cavs and Timberwolves.

Now, he’s heading back to New York, where he will reunite with his old coach in Tom Thibodeau.

"'Anywhere Thibs is, there's going to be talks about getting D-Rose there,' a source close to Rose told the Daily News." Via @NYDailyNews Loyalty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/envqCg1ZzT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2021

Rose was inactive for Saturday night’s game against the Lakers. The Detroit point guard has been involved in trade talks for a couple of days now.

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2021

The Knicks are a moderately impressive 11-13 on the season. New York is scheduled to play the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon.