Detroit Pistons Announce Blake Griffin Injury Update

On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit Pistons fans received some tough news. What has already tuned into a lost season got worse this afternoon when the team announced star forward Blake Griffin underwent an arthroscopic procedure.

As a result of the surgery, Griffin is out “indefinitely.”

Here’s the announcement from the team.

“The Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return,” the team said.

Detroit sits at 13-24 on the season, which is just four games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, without Griffin, the Pistons could be forced to move other pieces rather than compete for the playoff.

Two-time All-Star forward Andre Drummond’s name popped up as a potential trade piece.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are searching for a trade partner for Drummond. Woj reported several other teams are also in the sweepstakes for the star big man.

As for Griffin, he played in just 18 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists during those games.

Stay tuned for the latest on Griffin.