The Detroit Pistons have finally made a decision on how they’ll move forward with star forward Blake Griffin.

The former star forward’s time in the Motor City has come to an end. Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. He will now become an unrestricted free agent.

“Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN,” Woj tweeted on Friday. Injuries have derailed Griffin’s career these past few years. The once explosive dunker became a liability when playing extended minutes with the Pistons. Now that he’s a free agent, he has an opportunity to join a contender where he could provide minutes off the bench. Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021

While Blake Griffin’s best basketball days are behind him, he could prove to be an essential piece for a top NBA contender. He’s a high energy and impact forward capable of providing worthwhile minutes off the bench. Griffin is averaging 12.3 points per game this season to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors could be potential landing spots for the former All-Star, according to Wojnarowski. Wherever he ends up, Griffin should ultimately have an opportunity to win his first ever NBA Championship.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are in the process of undergoing a full-on rebuild after buying out Griffin’s contract.