Former Pistons Great Says Michael Jordan Isn’t The Best Ever

The argument over who’s better between LeBron James and Michael Jordan won’t end anytime soon. That being said, former Detroit Pistons great Bill Laimbeer added fuel to the fire with his recent comments.

Laimbeer was on ESPN’s First Take to discuss who’s the best NBA player of all-time. His response might shock a lot of people.

Not only did Laimbeer say that James is the best player in the history of the game, he provided a few reasons for why he believes that to be true. The main reason for his argument is that James has always been better at getting his teammates involved.

“I’m very vocal, I think LeBron is the best player that has ever played the game. He’s six-foot-eight, 285 pounds, runs like the wind and jumps out of the gym,” Laimbeer said. “More importantly, when he came into the league he knew how to involve his teammates to win. That’s something Jordan had to learn for a long time. If you go by championships, Michael Jordan has more championships. But I think LeBron in any generation would be doing what he’s doing right now, and at the end of the day I firmly believe he’s the best basketball player in the history of the game.”

"I firmly believe that [LeBron James] is the best basketball player in the history of the game." Former "Bad Boy" Piston, and Michael Jordan opponent, Bill Laimbeer. pic.twitter.com/9aTQgnW3n4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2020

Jordan and Laimbeer shared some great battles on the hardwood back in the ’80s. It took a few years before Jordan could finally get past the “Motor City Bad Boys.”

As you’d expect, Laimbeer’s remarks have sparked a debate on social media.

Who do you think is the best basketball player of all-time: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?