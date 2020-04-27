Former Pistons Star Bill Laimbeer Has Message For Michael Jordan

In Episodes 3 and 4 of The Last Dance, the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” were finally introduced.

During those episodes we got to hear from Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas and other members of the Pistons who gave Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls so much grief in the 80s and early-90s. But one member of the Bad Boys who didn’t get a word in was Bill Laimbeer who was frequently depicted laying out Jordan and Scottie Pippen during games.

However, when it came to the issue of Laimbeer, Thomas and the rest of the Pistons not shaking the Bulls’ hands after the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, the former All-Star had to respond. Appearing on The Jump, Laimbeer addressed the issue that got so much attention last night.

While Isiah Thomas was apologetic and remorseful for the Pistons’ behavior, Laimbeer was not. He stated outright that he has no regrets and doesn’t care if the media continues to criticize him.

Laimbeer made it clear that winning games by any means necessary was most important to him.

Via ESPN:

“Why would I regret it now today? I don’t care what the media says about me. I never did,” Laimbeer said. “If I did, I’d be a basket case, especially back then. “I was about winning basketball games and winning championships and did whatever I had to do to get the most out of my ability and our team — and we did. At the end of the day, we’re called world champions.”

The ends certainly seemed to justify the means. Laimbeer won two NBA titles and made four All-Star games playing with that aggressive style over a 13-year career.

And even if he was apologetic, Michael Jordan and the Bulls wouldn’t care. Jordan’s reaction to Isiah Thomas’ “apology” is proof enough.

(Note: Strong language below)

Jordan will never not hate Isiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/zNbmrY1Ypk — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) April 27, 2020

