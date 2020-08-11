Former Detroit Piston star point guard Isiah Thomas claims his 1984 NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy was stolen.

One of the best point guards in NBA history has been in the spotlight more than one could’ve anticipated this year. Thomas was a focal point of the recent Michael Jordan ESPN docu-series. The documentary highlighted Jordan’s hatred for Thomas during their playing days.

The Pistons are still regarded as one of the toughest – and in some cases, the dirtiest – teams in NBA history. But this time around, Thomas feels that he’s now on the receiving end of unfair treatment.

Thomas claims his 1984 NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy was stolen after his former high school put it on the auction block. Thomas had given the trophy to his old high school in Illinois for display. The former NBA guard claims the trophy was placed on Heritage Auctions website the night after his former high school coach died.

“This trophy was stolen from St. Joseph High School the night Mr. Pingatore my coach died,” Thomas posted on Twitter, via TMZ Sports . “It belongs to me. . . . You stole my trophy please return it! Let it be known.”

Fortunately, Heritage Auctions has removed Isiah Thomas’ MVP trophy from their website. The company is now investigating the issue, thanks to Thomas’ public complaints.

Thomas won the 1984 NBA All-Star Game MVP after dropping 21 points, dishing out 15 assists and grabbing five boards.

We’re certainly hoping Thomas gets to reunite with the MVP trophy sometime soon.