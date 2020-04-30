Isiah Thomas Ranked The 5 Best Players He Ever Faced

During his time in the NBA, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas faced some of the best players in the history of the league.

The 1980s and early 1990s were heyday for the NBA, which was when Thomas was starring as one of the league’s top point guards. This week, Isiah was asked by CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter to name the five best players he’s ever played against.

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led off the list, followed by Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Michael Jordan didn’t pop up until No. 4.

Julius Erving rounded out the top five. If you put that group on the court in the NBA, they’d win a lot of games together.

Of course, much will be made about where Isiah put MJ. If you’ve been watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” you know that these two rivals still hate each other 30 years later.

During the documentary, Jordan called Thomas “an a–hole” for his explanation for the infamous 1991 handshake imbroglio between the Bulls and Pistons. In a recent interview, Thomas couldn’t resist tweaking Jordan when he was asked if His Airness was the greatest player ever.

“What KD and what LeBron is doing, if you put them back in the era of the ’80s – with their talent, their athleticism and their skill – who’s the GOAT?” Thomas said.

Personal animosity aside, there is another explanation for Jordan being fourth. Bird and Magic were established stars by the time Isiah entered the league, and he had to get through them–and Kareem as well–in order to become a champion. Jordan, meanwhile, was the young gun who had to take down Thomas’ “Bad Boy” Pistons in order to reach the summit.

In short, Magic and Bird’s stature in the league compared to Thomas when he began his career could factor into him putting them above Jordan.