Isiah Thomas Reveals Pretty Stunning Michael Jordan Admission

If you had to name the former NBA player most disliked by legendary star Michael Jordan, one name should come to mind.

Isiah Thomas.

The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard was – and is – hated by Jordan. The Chicago Bulls had to go through the Pistons at the start of their 1990s dynasty. Jordan has made it clear throughout his career that he is not a fan of Thomas.

Thomas, somehow, did not realize this until he watched The Last Dance. That’s what the Hall of Fame point guard is claiming, anyway.

“It seems like it was only one person that had a problem [with me on the Dream Team], and that was Jordan. Until I watched ‘The Last Dance,’ I didn’t realize MJ felt that way about me,” Thomas told Shannon Sharpe.

.@IsiahThomas says he watched 'The Last Dance' with "great fascination and disappointment" "It seems like it was only one person that had a problem [with me on the Dream Team], and that was Jordan. Until I watched 'The Last Dance,' I didn’t realize MJ felt that way about me.” pic.twitter.com/IDIFS09WcF — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 11, 2020

Ignorance is bliss, apparently.

Jordan, meanwhile, made it very, very clear on The Last Dance how he feels about Thomas.

“I hated them,” Jordan said of Thomas’ Detroit Pistons. “And the hate carries to this day.”

Jordan added of Thomas specifically: “There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a–hole.”

That seems pretty clear and it lines up with what Jordan has said of Thomas throughout his career. Somehow, though, Thomas didn’t realize it until now.