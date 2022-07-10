Jaden Ivey Exits Summer League Game With Potentially Significant Injury

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Keon Johnson #6 of the Portland Trail Blazers plays defense on Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Summer League provides rookies a special opportunity to showcase their skillset. Unfortunately, it comes with a pretty big injury risk.

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey left Saturday's Summer League battle between the Pistons and Washington Wizards with a potentially significant injury.

The former Purdue star rolled his ankle pretty bad while getting fouled on a three-point attempt. A flagrant foul was called.

Ivey slammed the scorer's table in frustration before heading to the free-throw line, sinking all three attempts and exiting the game with trainers.

"Uh, oh. Jaden Ivey rolled his ankle getting fouled from 3. He's in a ton of pain. Is hobbling and needs help off. He said to Brink, 'I'm going to shoot the free throws' as he walked off," said James Edwards.

"An injured Jaden Ivey exits the game with an apparent ankle injury. After a scary flagrant foul by Isaiah Todd, he slammed the scorers table with his hand and made all three free-throws before leaving to a roaring crowd. Get well soon, Ivey," wrote Clutch Points.

It's a shame, too, considering how well Ivey was playing before leaving with an injury.

He had 11 points in five minutes of play.

"Jaden Ivey in only 5 minutes of play: 11 PTS 2-2 FG 6-6 FT Hope that ankle is okay," said StatMuse.

Get well, Jaden. Hopefully that ankle heals up quickly.