Former No. 3 Pick Jahlil Okafor Reportedly Signs With New Team

Former No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick Jahlil Okafor has reportedly made his free agency decision on Friday evening.

Okafor, who starred at Duke for one season before leaving for the NBA, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for two years. Okafor is joining a Pistons team that has some major depth in the frontcourt, at least based on their free agency moves.

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Okafor is not the only former Duke Blue Devils big man the Pistons signed on Friday night. Veteran NBA center Mason Plumlee has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal with Detroit, according to Wojnarowski.

Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

The Pistons appear to be going big-man heavy in free agency. The team traded All-Star center Andre Drummond to Cleveland last season.

Detroit had the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. The Pistons selected Killian Hayes, a 6-foot-5 left-handed guard out of France.

The Pistons are coming off a disappointing season in 2019-20. Detroit went 20-46 last season, good for the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

NBA free agency began at 6 p.m. E.T. The league is having a pretty hectic week and things are only going to get busier moving forward.