LaMelo Ball isn’t quite as hyped of an NBA Draft prospect as his older brother, but there are some who believe he’ll end up being the better player.

The youngest Ball brother is considered by most to be a top-five prospect heading into the 2020 NBA Draft. LaMelo is projected to go high, a couple of years after his older brother, Lonzo Ball, went No. 2 to Los Angeles.

However, LaMelo Ball could be slipping heading into this year’s draft.

“Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews. I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview. There are people drafting later in the top ten who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around. And I’m not saying that he will not be a top-three pick. I am saying that I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top ten who are doing more research on him, because they no longer think it’s a given he will,” Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer said on Sports Radio WFNZ.

Where could LaMelo land?

His father, LaVar Ball, has two preferred destinations: New York and Detroit.

Lavar Ball on what teams he wants LaMelo Ball to get drafted by New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons pic.twitter.com/acwpgiKFuN — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 30, 2020

LaVar admitted that it’s not the right time for LaMelo to play in Los Angeles, as the Lakers already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18.