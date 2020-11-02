The Spun

LaVar Ball Has 2 Preferred Draft Teams For LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball during a game overseas in New Zealand.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 17: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks looks on during the round seven NBL match between the Sydney Kings and the Illawarra Hawks at Qudos Bank Arena on November 17, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball isn’t quite as hyped of an NBA Draft prospect as his older brother, but there are some who believe he’ll end up being the better player.

The youngest Ball brother is considered by most to be a top-five prospect heading into the 2020 NBA Draft. LaMelo is projected to go high, a couple of years after his older brother, Lonzo Ball, went No. 2 to Los Angeles.

However, LaMelo Ball could be slipping heading into this year’s draft.

“Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews. I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview. There are people drafting later in the top ten who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around. And I’m not saying that he will not be a top-three pick. I am saying that I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top ten who are doing more research on him, because they no longer think it’s a given he will,” Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer said on Sports Radio WFNZ.

Where could LaMelo land?

His father, LaVar Ball, has two preferred destinations: New York and Detroit.

LaVar admitted that it’s not the right time for LaMelo to play in Los Angeles, as the Lakers already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.