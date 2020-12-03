LaVar Ball Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Signing NBA Contract

LaVar Ball has been saying for years that all three of his sons – Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – are NBA players.

Most have mocked LaVar Ball for how boastful he’s been about that – Lonzo is clearly a good talent, but many were skeptical of LiAngelo and LaMelo.

LaMelo Ball turned into a top-tier NBA Draft prospect, getting selected No. 3 overall by Charlotte this past November. LiAngelo Ball, however, seemed far from an NBA-caliber player.

The middle Ball brother is getting a chance now, though. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo is signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons.

All three Ball brothers are now on NBA rosters.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

LaVar Ball is understandably a very proud father. The patriarch of the Ball family took to social media to react to the news.

“PROUD!!” he tweeted. “We’re just getting started.”

LiAngelo Ball was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to play at UCLA like his brother Lonzo did. LiAngelo Ball lasted less than a season with the Bruins, though, leaving the program following an incident in China.

The middle Ball brother has bounced around since then, playing in Lithuania and back in the United States.

Now, he’s getting an opportunity to make an NBA roster. You can criticize LaVar Ball all you want, but this is a pretty cool accomplishment for their family.