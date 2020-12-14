LaVar Ball Reacts To The Detroit Pistons Cutting LiAngelo

LiAngelo Ball’s stint with the Detroit Pistons didn’t last long. The team waived the middle Ball brother on Sunday after less than two weeks.

It’s not surprising that Detroit cut LiAngelo, as the former UCLA Bruin and overseas competitor was a longshot to make the roster. Perhaps he’ll have a chance to link on with a G League team in the coming days.

In the meantime, LiAngelo’s outspoken father LaVar has weighed in on his son’s setback. You’ll be shocked to know he called out the Pistons.

“I definitely have thoughts on that. The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell,” LaVar said during an AMA session on Bleacher Report. “They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They’re gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere.”

LaVar Ball sounded off on the Pistons after they cut LiAngelo 🗣 pic.twitter.com/CVRjmUHW7n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Well, the Pistons might be raggedy–they’re projected to be one of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams this season–but not because the cut LiAngelo Ball.

LaVar might want to just keep his focus on Lonzo and LaMelo for the upcoming NBA season.

In the meantime, we do wish LiAngelo the best in the next step of his basketball journey.